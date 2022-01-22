Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $83,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 184.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 187.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.57. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.