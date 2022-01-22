Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given New SEK 10.70 Price Target at Barclays

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its target price cut by Barclays from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NRDBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Shares of NRDBY opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

