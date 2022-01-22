Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSR. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Royalty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.54.

Nomad Royalty stock opened at C$8.60 on Friday. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.34 and a 52-week high of C$12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$487.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$7.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Royalty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 71.98%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

