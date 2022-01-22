Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $31.03

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.03, but opened at $32.63. Noah shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 3,420 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.06 million during the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the second quarter worth $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

