Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $31.03

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.03, but opened at $32.63. Noah shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 3,420 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the second quarter worth $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
