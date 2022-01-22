Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 844,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 71,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

