Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 984 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.