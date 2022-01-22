Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after buying an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,593,000 after buying an additional 75,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after buying an additional 116,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,413,000 after buying an additional 280,862 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $113.93 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

