Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,912 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,200,000 after purchasing an additional 71,976 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 332,160 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLSN opened at $18.86 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

