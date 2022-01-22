Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) PT Raised to $110.00

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.40.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $67.47 and a 12 month high of $92.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith purchased 1,290 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 63.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2,017.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

