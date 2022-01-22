Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$13.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFRTF opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

