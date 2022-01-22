Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Insider Charles Sweeney Sells 4,631 Shares of Stock

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) insider Charles Sweeney sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($3.06), for a total transaction of £10,373.44 ($14,153.96).

Shares of NEXS stock opened at GBX 221.33 ($3.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £100.49 million and a P/E ratio of 34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 225.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.07. Nexus Infrastructure plc has a one year low of GBX 148.20 ($2.02) and a one year high of GBX 250 ($3.41).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.60. Nexus Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

