NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:NEE opened at $82.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $162.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

