Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Newton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $19.31 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newton has traded 46.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00064077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.45 or 0.07026232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,372.61 or 1.00399597 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00060770 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars.

