Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 378 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AbbVie by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $131.98. 7,583,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,807,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $138.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.29%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.31.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.