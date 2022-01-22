Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,663,000 after acquiring an additional 186,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,455,000 after acquiring an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after acquiring an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,139,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $82.47.

