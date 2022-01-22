Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 12.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 567,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after buying an additional 61,662 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 149,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 97,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. increased their price target on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.