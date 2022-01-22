Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.54). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The company has a market cap of £4.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.47.

Get Newmark Security alerts:

In other Newmark Security news, insider Robert Waddington bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,822.21).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.