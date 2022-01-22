New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,660 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $5,416,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,666,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 91,206 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Gall sold 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $232,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,946 shares of company stock valued at $17,582,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.04. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

