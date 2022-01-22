New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,487 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after buying an additional 1,243,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after buying an additional 369,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,589,000 after buying an additional 206,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,196,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALO opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico.

