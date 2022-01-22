New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $392,000 Stock Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nuvation Bio were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 878,005 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In related news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 185,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,843,200 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $9.68 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

