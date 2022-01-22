New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $344,000 Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Groupon were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 4.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Groupon by 80.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 49,255 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

