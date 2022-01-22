New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 151.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 721.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 57,309.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $318.58 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.