New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $542,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 493.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $322,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research raised Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

In other news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

