New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Short Interest Update

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 308,332 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.
NRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
New Residential Investment Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
