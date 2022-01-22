Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $550.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price trimmed by Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $565.42.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $379.99 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $599.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

