Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $110.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.50. 58,825,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,932,151. The firm has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $599.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $379.99 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.42.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Netflix stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

