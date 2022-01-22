Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $575.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $690.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $565.42.

NFLX stock opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 52 week low of $379.99 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $599.85 and its 200 day moving average is $589.43. The firm has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

