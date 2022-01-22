Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Cut to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $525.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior target price of $710.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $565.42.

NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $599.85 and its 200 day moving average is $589.43. Netflix has a 12-month low of $379.99 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock worth $15,928,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

