Naviaddress (NAVI) Market Cap Reaches $41,778.78

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Naviaddress coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Naviaddress Profile

NAVI is a coin. Naviaddress' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Naviaddress Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

