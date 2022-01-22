National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

