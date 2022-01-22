National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter worth $53,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 58.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 206.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NGG opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $74.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Bernstein Bank lowered National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.28) to GBX 1,105 ($15.08) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Societe Generale lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

