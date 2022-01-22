National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($15.01) to GBX 1,200 ($16.37) in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $73.58 on Friday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $74.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.1573 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.