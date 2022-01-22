National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $873.00.

NGG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($15.28) to GBX 1,105 ($15.08) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

NGG stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. National Grid has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $74.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 2.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,604,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in National Grid by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 16.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after acquiring an additional 155,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

