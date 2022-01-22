National Bank Holdings Co. (NBHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on March 15th

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

National Bank has increased its dividend by 61.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

NYSE NBHC opened at $44.74 on Friday. National Bank has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

