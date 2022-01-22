National Bank Financial Raises Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target to C$14.00

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.