Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.31) and the highest is ($1.12). Natera reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($4.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($4.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($3.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $62.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Natera news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,208 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

