Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 20.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in CDW by 5.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 350,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 17,858.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 88,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $184.66 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $130.22 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.