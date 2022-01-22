Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after acquiring an additional 409,414 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $397.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.05 and a 200 day moving average of $483.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,144 shares of company stock valued at $17,098,191 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.