Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 17.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 42.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 333,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100,127 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ED stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

