Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.71. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

