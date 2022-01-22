Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.12. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

