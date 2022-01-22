M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS.

M&T Bank stock opened at $160.11 on Friday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.