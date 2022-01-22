mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.93 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and $3.93 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004341 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00044235 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

