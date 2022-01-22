Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MPLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.88.

NYSE MPLX opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.83. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 104.06%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

