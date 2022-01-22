MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter worth $1,160,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 5.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Shares of MP stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

