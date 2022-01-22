Morgan Stanley Raises Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target to $20.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

