Morgan Stanley Lowers Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target to €30.10

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.78.
Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
