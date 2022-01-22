Morgan Stanley Lowers Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target to €30.10

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

