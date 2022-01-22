Morgan Stanley Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $270.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.96.

OKTA opened at $188.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a 52 week low of $176.38 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

