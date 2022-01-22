Morgan Stanley Increases Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target to CHF 325

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.50.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.82. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 5.36%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.