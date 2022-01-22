Morgan Stanley Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $135.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.13.

NYSE:HLT opened at $142.26 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $159.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,094.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,208,927. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

